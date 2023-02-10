BMO Capital Markets Boosts Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$43.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
FINGF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Finning International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of FINGF opened at $26.62 on Thursday. Finning International has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82.
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
