BMO Capital Markets Boosts Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$43.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FINGF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Finning International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Finning International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FINGF opened at $26.62 on Thursday. Finning International has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82.

Finning International Cuts Dividend

About Finning International

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.1758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

