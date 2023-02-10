BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution (HYDI) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution Competitors 738 3833 5964 101 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 15.04%. Given BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution N/A N/A N/A BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution N/A N/A -4.80 BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,166.31

BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution. BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution

(Get Rating)

Hydromer, Inc. is a polymer research and development company. It focuses on biotechnology and engages in the business of inventing, developing, patenting, licensing, manufacturing and selling hydrophilic polymer-based products and services. The company serves in the medical device, pharmaceutical, animal health, biotechnology, industrial plastics, cosmetic and personal care markets. It operates through two business segments: Polymer Research and Medical Products. The Polymer Research segment products include Aquamere, Aquatrix, Dermaseal, Dragonhyde, Hydromer Anti-Fog/Condensation Control Coatings, Hydromer Lubricious Coatings, Sea-Slide and T-HEXX Barrier Dips and Sprays. The Medical Products segment provides biofeedback medical devices, contract coating services and engineering equipment sales and services. The company was founded by Manfred F. Dyck in 1980 and is headquartered in Concord, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas Easy High Yield Europe Defensive UCITS ETF Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.