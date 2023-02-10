Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BNEFF stock opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $10.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.10.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy ( OTCMKTS:BNEFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 18.34%.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

