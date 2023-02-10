boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 56.57 ($0.68).

Several research firms have issued reports on BOO. Barclays set a GBX 30 ($0.36) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.68) to GBX 36 ($0.43) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.42) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of boohoo group to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

boohoo group Stock Performance

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 49.14 ($0.59) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 44.88. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 102.70 ($1.23). The company has a market capitalization of £623.19 million and a PE ratio of -163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

