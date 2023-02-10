BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 500 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 500 ($6.01) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BP.B. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 549 ($6.60) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.61) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.61) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.41) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 690 ($8.29) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday.

Get BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares alerts:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

Shares of LON:BP.B opened at GBX 176 ($2.12) on Tuesday. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 160 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 187 ($2.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £35.21 billion and a PE ratio of -2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 171.06.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.