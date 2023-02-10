Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brenntag’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Brenntag from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Brenntag from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of BNTGY opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. Brenntag has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

