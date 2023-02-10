BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.26

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 3020192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRFS. HSBC downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

BRF Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). BRF had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of BRF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 93,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,192,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after buying an additional 1,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,084,000. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

