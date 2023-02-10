Brian K. Wilson Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Brian K. Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $14,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Backblaze Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLZE opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.47. Backblaze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 164,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 77,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Backblaze by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Backblaze by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLZE. Raymond James lowered their price target on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Backblaze to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

