Brokerages Set Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT at $13.20

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Accolade Stock Down 8.0 %

Accolade stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Accolade has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $22.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $842.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Accolade had a negative net margin of 129.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 97.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

