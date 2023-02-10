Brokerages Set Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT at $13.20

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.
ACCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
Accolade Stock Down 8.0 %
Accolade stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Accolade has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $22.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $842.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.62.
Institutional Trading of Accolade
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 97.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
