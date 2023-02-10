Brokerages Set Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) PT at GBX 627.13

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 641 ($7.71).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUTO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 441 ($5.30) to GBX 405 ($4.87) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.16) to GBX 528 ($6.35) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded Auto Trader Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.02) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.29) to GBX 635 ($7.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

AUTO opened at GBX 620.20 ($7.46) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 564.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 580.77. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 479.80 ($5.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 684.40 ($8.23). The company has a market cap of £5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 2,480.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

About Auto Trader Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

