Brokerages Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Target Price at $50.00

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $44.02 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Antonio Pineiro bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.54 per share, with a total value of $127,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at $991,692.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randall L. Jones acquired 1,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $215,640.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,021,450 shares of company stock valued at $35,037,776 over the last three months. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

