Brokerages Set DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Target Price at $213.00

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.00.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

DNB Bank ASA Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $18.52 on Friday. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

