Brokerages Set Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) PT at $5.80

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Matterport stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Matterport has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $997.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.58.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Matterport had a negative net margin of 173.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $37.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $166,554.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 538,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,459.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,554.08. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 538,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,459.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,419 in the last 90 days. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,906,000 after purchasing an additional 775,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,166,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,061,000 after acquiring an additional 261,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,757,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 197,996 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Matterport by 17.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,244,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 471,308 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Matterport by 404.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

