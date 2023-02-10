Brokerages Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) PT at $43.80

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $51.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 135.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Further Reading

