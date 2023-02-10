Brokerages Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Target Price at $48.25

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MXL. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 7.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in MaxLinear by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MXL opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $65.49.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

