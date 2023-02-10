Brokerages Set NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Target Price at $77.95

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NetApp in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.57. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,575,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,643,670,000 after acquiring an additional 189,823 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NetApp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $156,241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in NetApp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,631,000 after purchasing an additional 199,172 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in NetApp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,347,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,038,000 after purchasing an additional 42,216 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

