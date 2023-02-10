Brokerages Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Price Target at $49.20

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 3.4 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.00. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $534.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,107,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,696,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,987,283.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 9,132 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $350,486.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,809.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bahram Akradi sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,107,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,696,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,987,283.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,517 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 419,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 404,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 118,759 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 324,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 197,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

