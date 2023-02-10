Brokerages Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Target Price at $85.78

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,063,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,610,000 after buying an additional 167,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,505,000 after buying an additional 662,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE OMC opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 42.40%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

