Brokerages Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Target Price at $78.17

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.17.

A number of research firms have commented on OGS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

ONE Gas stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $68.86 and a 12 month high of $92.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $872,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

