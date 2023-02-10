Brokerages Set Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Target Price at $240.60

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.60.
RNMBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($236.56) to €250.00 ($268.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €240.00 ($258.06) to €265.00 ($284.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($236.56) to €240.00 ($258.06) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Rheinmetall Stock Performance
Shares of RNMBY opened at $48.55 on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15.
About Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.
