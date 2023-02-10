Brokerages Set Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Target Price at $240.60

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.60.

RNMBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($236.56) to €250.00 ($268.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €240.00 ($258.06) to €265.00 ($284.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($236.56) to €240.00 ($258.06) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

Shares of RNMBY opened at $48.55 on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.