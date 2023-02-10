Brokerages Set RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) PT at $20.90

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on RXO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

RXO opened at $20.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55. RXO has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

