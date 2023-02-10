Brokers Offer Predictions for Siemens Healthineers AG’s FY2027 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMMNY. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Siemens Healthineers from €54.00 ($58.06) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Siemens Healthineers from €63.10 ($67.85) to €62.10 ($66.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Siemens Healthineers to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Down 2.4 %

Siemens Healthineers Announces Dividend

Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $33.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3201 per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

About Siemens Healthineers

(Get Rating)

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Articles

