Brokers Set Expectations for GATX Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for GATX in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for GATX’s current full-year earnings is $6.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GATX’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded GATX to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of GATX opened at $110.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 4.14. GATX has a one year low of $84.96 and a one year high of $127.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.30.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.63 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GATX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GATX by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of GATX by 455.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $804,594.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,876 shares of company stock worth $2,301,964 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.93%.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

