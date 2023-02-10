Brokers Set Expectations for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for M.D.C.’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

MDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,721,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in M.D.C. by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 290,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in M.D.C. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,881,000 after acquiring an additional 284,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 373,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 257,590 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,670,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

