BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) & Cango (NYSE:CANG) Critical Comparison

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) and Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of BTCS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Cango shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BTCS and Cango, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

BTCS presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.70%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than Cango.

BTCS has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cango has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTCS and Cango’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.86 million 10.41 -$16.05 million N/A N/A Cango $615.40 million 0.32 -$1.34 million ($0.45) -3.13

Cango has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -811.42% -61.84% -54.25% Cango -16.12% -6.49% -4.37%

Summary

Cango beats BTCS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

BTCS, Inc. engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

About Cango

Cango, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. The firm’s services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation. The company was founded by Jia Yuan Lin and Xiao Jun Zhang in August 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

