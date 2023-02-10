Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cabot Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $72.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cabot has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Cabot had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,005.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Cabot by 139.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 81.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter worth $36,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

