California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 137,953 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,953 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of ONEOK worth $52,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 5.1% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

OKE opened at $67.97 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.56. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.11%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

