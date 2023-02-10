California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 36,179 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,179 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $46,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 416.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $185.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.75 and a 200 day moving average of $171.49. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $193.31.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

