California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 507,861 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,154,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,861 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Baker Hughes worth $45,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $32.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.