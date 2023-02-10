California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 84,400 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $50,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,625 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,685 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 259,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,958,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,762,000 after purchasing an additional 178,999 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $128.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.97 and a 200 day moving average of $116.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

