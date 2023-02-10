California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434,134 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,645 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of HP worth $60,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of HP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

