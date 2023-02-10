California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,563,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,029 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $49,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

