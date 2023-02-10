California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,564 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Cummins worth $64,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cummins by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,939,000 after acquiring an additional 691,053 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,634,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,376,000 after buying an additional 54,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $246.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $258.27.

Insider Activity

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $1,902,956.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $14,822,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 7,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $1,902,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,822,556.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,811 shares of company stock worth $16,469,299 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.13.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

