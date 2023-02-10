California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Illumina worth $61,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Illumina by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 12.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 31.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 19.5% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Trading Down 1.3 %

ILMN opened at $195.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.33. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $371.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $493,441. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

