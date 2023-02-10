California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 819,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,152 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $51,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,210,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,435,000 after buying an additional 110,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after purchasing an additional 211,729 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth approximately $380,782,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 92.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,942,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,643,000 after purchasing an additional 288,228 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $106.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

