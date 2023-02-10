California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,010 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $53,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,455,535,000 after buying an additional 470,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,103,839,000 after buying an additional 273,617 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,240,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,868,000 after buying an additional 267,774 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

TROW stock opened at $117.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.75%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

