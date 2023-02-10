California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 122,085 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,757 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,085 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of eBay worth $46,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 2,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Cowen reduced their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

eBay Stock Down 1.6 %

eBay Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $60.38.

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.