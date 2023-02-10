California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 35,222 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,222 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Rockwell Automation worth $56,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $3,227,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.8% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 47.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 97,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,982,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $287.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.19. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $294.21.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $284.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,219. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

