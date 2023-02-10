California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 8,621 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of TransDigm Group worth $59,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDG stock opened at $746.98 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $766.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $658.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $617.16.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total value of $4,454,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total transaction of $4,454,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.42.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

