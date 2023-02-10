California Public Employees Retirement System Has $51.38 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,208 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of State Street worth $51,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in State Street by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in State Street by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in State Street by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in State Street by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in State Street by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,872,000 after acquiring an additional 553,285 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

State Street Stock Down 1.1 %

State Street Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $92.53 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $103.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.