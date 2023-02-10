California Public Employees Retirement System Has $58.77 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,771 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $58,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Edison International by 1.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 6.5% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International Increases Dividend

Shares of EIX opened at $65.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 156.09%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.