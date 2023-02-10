California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,050 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of CBRE Group worth $51,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 397.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

CBRE Group Trading Up 3.4 %

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE opened at $87.66 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

