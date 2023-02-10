California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 492,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,901 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $52,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 86.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 9.2% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 280,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Copart by 14.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Copart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT opened at $69.22 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.96. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $893.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

