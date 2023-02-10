California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,031 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $56,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,156 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,932 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,226,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11,270.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 894,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 886,682 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,466,000 after purchasing an additional 720,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.21. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $82.22.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

