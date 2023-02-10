California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 548,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,045 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $62,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $144.36 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

