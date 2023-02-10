California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 108,308 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,308 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Datadog worth $52,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 5.1% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 26.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Datadog by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Datadog by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 122,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,612,303.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,723 shares in the company, valued at $48,398,960.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 122,910 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.07 per share, with a total value of $8,612,303.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 690,723 shares in the company, valued at $48,398,960.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $5,559,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,974,716.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,889 shares of company stock worth $31,800,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $184.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,668.00 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Oppenheimer raised Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.32.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

