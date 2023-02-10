California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 110,899 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,899 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $51,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

NYSE ABC opened at $155.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $134.70 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.32.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $984,130,032.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,659,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock valued at $995,291,216. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

