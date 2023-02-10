California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 285,023 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,023 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Invitation Homes worth $47,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 16.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 1.3 %

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

NYSE INVH opened at $32.63 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

