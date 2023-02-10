California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 39,024 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,024 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Equifax worth $46,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,546,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,293,245,000 after acquiring an additional 737,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $850,060,000 after acquiring an additional 579,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,413,000 after acquiring an additional 949,408 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,408,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $440,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFX opened at $206.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $243.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.13.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

