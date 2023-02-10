California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,205 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $53,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.72.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $215.58 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $242.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.69 and a 200-day moving average of $213.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

